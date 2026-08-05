Zachary Schools expand student opportunities with new programs

ZACHARY — "Excellence Lives Here" is the theme guiding the Zachary Community School District into the 2026-27 academic year.

District leaders say the focus is continuing to build on past success while creating more opportunities for students.

Superintendent Ben Necaise says the district's approach centers around supporting the whole student.

"Whole child education, we need to support not only academics, but also athletics, arts and all the extracurriculars," Necaise said.

One of the biggest additions this year is the Early Hybrid College Academy at Zachary High School, giving students more opportunities to earn college credit while still in high school. Necaise says the program allows students to take dual enrollment courses through a mix of in-person and virtual learning options.

The district is also launching STAR Academy at the high school, a program focused on hands-on learning experiences.

At the elementary level, students will have the opportunity to apply for the Zachary Honors Academy, which will offer advanced academic coursework.

District leaders say the new programs are designed to give students more pathways to explore their interests and prepare for the future.