Wednesday PM Forecast: another weekend with rain lined up for outdoor activities

Yet again, the Storm Station is monitoring a rain potential that could affect outdoor events such as parades. Timing will be critical though, as the whole weekend is not expected to washout.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Sky conditions quickly shift to majority cloud cover overnight which will keep morning lows a bit warmer, in the low 50s. Even though clouds will remain thick on Thursday, southeast winds of 5-10mph will inject warmer air into the region. Expect highs in the mid 70s.

Up Next: Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s on Friday. In fact, a break of sun could send a few spots over 80! Either day, a spotty, light shower or two cannot be ruled out, but will be the exception rather than the rule.

By the weekend, a slow moving cold front will crawl into Louisiana and Mississippi from the northwest. While most rain is expected to stay just to the north of the Capital Area on Saturday, isolated showers should certainly be a consideration for the many outdoor events and parades. The cold front will move closer overnight Saturday bringing steadily increasing coverage in rain and thunderstorms. Sunday is looking much wetter and the latest information has the forecast teetering on washout wording. Lightning within any of the thunderstorms could pose a danger to anyone outside. Additionally, downpours could result in pockets of street and poor drainage flooding. By the time rain wraps up on Monday morning, about 1-3 inches will have fallen. Along with the storms, temperatures stay above average in the low to mid 70s both afternoons.

By the start of the new week, skies will start to clear out with sun even possible by the end of Lundi Gras. Mardi Gras will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the low 40s and highs in the low 60s. Generally, below average temperatures are anticipated for most of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.