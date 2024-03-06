Wednesday PM Forecast: Another nice day, followed by next round of storms

Expect another warm day on Thursday, but you might notice an increase in cloud cover. Clouds continue to thicken into Friday as storms make a return, a few of which could be on the stronger side.

Tonight & Tomorrow: We’ll continue to see mostly clear skies on Wednesday night. With a slight easterly breeze and being one day removed from recent rain, the fog concern appears somewhat lower. However, we cannot rule out some areas of patchy fog overnight. Temperatures should bottom out in the upper-50s. We’ll see a mixture of clouds and sun on Thursday, with cloud cover beginning to dominate by the end of the day. It’s another warm afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Up Next: We cap off the workweek with mainly cloudy skies as our next rainmaker draws near. Spotty showers begin to arrive during the morning. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible by afternoon, with some lingering into the evening. There is a Level 2/5 risk for severe weather on Friday, meaning that we could see isolated reports of severe weather. The main concerns are damaging winds and hail, but a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. We are still a few days out, so this forecast is not set in stone yet. Future adjustments might be needed, so be sure to check back regularly with the Storm Station.

Depending on the timing of rain, we could have some issues for the LSU baseball game on Friday night. Fortunately, we dry out and cool off over the weekend. Despite some lingering cloud cover, Saturday and Sunday look nice. We’ll see highs closer to normal in the upper-60s to low-70s.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

