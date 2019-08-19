Wednesday marks last day for BR business owners to sign up for eBay Retail Revival program

BATON ROUGE - This week is the last chance for local business owners to take part in the city's partnership with online shopping giant eBay.

Retail Revival is an intensive, 12-month e-commerce and business training program hosted in partnership with cities with promising entrepreneurial communities. Motivated small businesses in these cities have now opened their doors on eBay and, with the mentorship and support offered through the program, reached hundreds of thousands of customers around the world.

The program launched in Akron, Ohio in early 2018 and has since expanded to Lansing, Michigan and Greensboro, North Carolina in the US, plus Wolverhampton, UK and Halifax, Canada.