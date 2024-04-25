79°
NBA YoungBoy's Baton Rouge trial could be delayed
BATON ROUGE - Defense attorneys for Kentrell Gaulden, or NBA YoungBoy, are asking to delay the start of a July 15 trial.
Gaulden is facing a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm tied to a music video shoot in Baton Rouge.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled to take June 25, but both dates would be delayed if Shelly Dick, chief judge for the U.S. Middle District Court of Louisiana, signs off on the delay. She has not signed it yet.
Gaulden is currently in custody in Cache County, Utah and faces 63 criminal charges after allegedly leading a prescription drug ring.
