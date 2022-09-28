Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: Windy and dry at home as Ian approaches Florida
Dry and windy conditions expected again today.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: More clear skies are coming your way today. Temperatures will quickly climb from the 50s into the low 80s this afternoon. Another Red Flag warning is out for the day today. Avoid burning as fires could get out of control quickly with low humidity and gusty winds. It will be windy this afternoon and there are Wind Advisories out for Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa, St. Helena, and St. James Parishes. Sustained winds will be from 20-25 mph and gusts will be up to 35 mph.
Up Next: With strong northeasterly winds from hurricane Ian, the fire weather may last a few more days. The humidity will stay low, and the winds will pick up in the afternoon hours for the rest of the week. Afternoon temperatures will trend in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid-50s. This cooler and drier weather will last through the weekend too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
In the Tropics
Ian has strengthened into a major, category 4 hurricane. Landfall over the Fort Myers, Florida area is expected later this evening. Heavy rain and tropical storm force winds have already moved over the southwest Florida coast. CLICK HERE to track Ian in the WBRZ Hurricane Center. Stay connected for updates throughout the week.
