Wednesday AM Forecast: Veterans Day will start with a little rain

Veteran’s Day rain will be in and out in the morning hours.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A few more clouds will be around today, but rain chances remain very low. We will still get some sunshine and temperatures will warm into the mid-70s. Tonight, the cloud cover will be dense and temperatures will only be able to drop into the low 60s.

Up Next: Thursday morning will start with gloomy skies and the cold front will start to usher in rain from northwest to southeast. Rainfall is expected to be less than an inch in all areas. As the front falls apart, the showers will too. The areas northwest of Baton Rouge are most likely to catch a shower before it falls apart. By Friday morning, we will be back to the clear skies. Temperatures will be much cooler heading into the weekend with highs in the 60s and overnight lows near 40 degrees. Northern locations will likely dip into the 30s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Showers and thunderstorms have decreased near the center of a hurricane-force non-tropical low pressure system located a little over 500 miles east-northeast of Bermuda. While a large area of shower activity associated with a frontal boundary persists to the northeast of the low's center, the system has not yet acquired sufficient characteristics to be classified as a subtropical cyclone. However, some additional development is still possible during the next day or two while upper-level winds become a little more favorable, and a subtropical storm could form during this time. Thereafter, the system is forecast to move over colder water and be absorbed by a larger non-tropical low. Additional information on this system, including hurricane force wind warnings, can be found in High Seas forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. Formation chance through 48 hours is 50 percent.

