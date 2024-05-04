Ponchatoula police officers return to work following strike

86°
PONCHATOULA - Officers with the Ponchatoula Police Department returned to work Saturday morning after going on strike Friday.

Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said all officers returned to the building at 6 a.m., after not showing up Friday morning over a pay dispute with the city.

"My officers are very upset with city hall because they are significantly underpaid compared to other city employees," Layrisson said at the time. "These officers risk their lives everyday. The city's got a 10-million dollar surplus, there's no reason they can't pay these officers a livable wage.”

Layrisson had previously said he was going to make sure the officers showed up to work today, saying that "[the officers owe that to the citizens of Ponchatoula." He also "understood his officers' frustrations and why they may have done this but, [he] deserved to have a heads up."

