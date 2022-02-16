Wednesday AM Forecast: Strong storm threat on Thursday afternoon

Strong to severe storms are possible on Thursday afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are starting this Wednesday almost 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Some humidity will start to fill in today and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Tonight, will be very muggy with temperatures staying in the 60s overnight. A little drizzle is possible late tonight and into the overnight hours.

Up Next: Stay weather aware leading into Thursday. Conditions will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid-70s ahead of a cold front. Storms are going to move in along a cold front as early as noon and will work through the areas from west to east. All areas are expected to see rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Each storm will be capable of producing very gusty winds, a heavy downpour and frequent lighting. Northern most Parishes and Counties are under a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for severe storms. This means that any storms that moves through on Thursday will have all the energy it needs to become severe. Storms that develop further north are most likely to turn severe. The evening commute will be moving slow through these widespread showers and storms. Keep an eye out for water ponding in low lying areas. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL FUTURECAST TRACK.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— severe storms—please have access to alerts through Thursday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

After the cold front passes through, it will dry out and temperatures will fall. Temperatures will be in the 40s on Friday morning with afternoon highs capped in the mid-50s. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s over the weekend. Rain will return early next week with temperatures climbing back into the 70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

