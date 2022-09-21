Wednesday AM Forecast: Near record heat and a lot to track in the tropics

Temperatures will be near record highs today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: More sunshine is headed your way today. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The record high temperature for today is 96° and we will be pretty close to it. A stray shower or two is possible today, any rain will be very short lived. Tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the low 70s.

Up Next: Hot and humid is the trend for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be trending in the mid-90s through the work week. Overnight temperatures will be near 70°. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. We could even break some records for high heat. Ironically, Thursday is the first day of Fall. Heading into the weekend, temperatures will top out in the low 90s. A shower or two will be possible on Sunday afternoon. It will not be a total washout. A shower or two will be possible on Monday afternoon, but again not a washout. This hot stretch will break on Tuesday. Temperatures will trend in the 80s with lower humidity. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s next week too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

The tropics are really heating up. Currently, there are 5 different storms/disturbances. There is only one that even has a chance to enter the Gulf of Mexico. CLICK HERE to watch the latest tropics update.

Invest 98L is moving west into the Caribbean Sea and is very likely to fully develop into a tropical depression over the next two days. When it develops, it will be Tropical Depression Nine and if it strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be named, Hermine (her-MEEN).

It will be near the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. There are several atmospheric variables the Storm Station is tracking that will impact the trajectory of this storm. There is still a wide range of possibilities since the disturbance has not yet fully developed into a tropical depression. Right now, the best thing to do is stay connected. We expect to learn more in the coming days. It’s never a bad idea to be prepared.