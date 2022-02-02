Wednesday AM Forecast: Heavy rain threat through Thursday

The groundhog could never predict a forecast like this one!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Another gloomy day is ahead of us. Light rain has been on and off all night and rain will continue through the day today. Between showers, temperatures will climb into the low 70s. This afternoon some showers may pack a punch with a quick downpour and a few rumbles of thunder. Overnight the rain will continue on and off. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Some areas could see repeated downpours today. Look out for street and poor drainage flooding while it is actively raining.

Up Next: Thursday will bring along a strong cold front. Storms on Thursday will be capable of a heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. There is a level 1/5 marginal risk for severe storms.

After two rainy days, some areas may be vulnerable to localized street and poor drainage flooding. There is a low, marginal, risk for heavy rain with the front on Thursday. The timing of the front is still broad. It will enter the WBRZ viewing area in the morning and will not pass all the way through until early Friday. The heaviest rain will be in the afternoon hours on Thursday. Areas from Baton Rouge and east are expected to see the most rain when all is said and done.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— strong storms and heavy rain—please have access to alerts through Thursday.

After the front moves through on Thursday, south Louisiana will be left with 2-3 inches of rain. Isolated higher amounts will be possible. Friday will start out with leftover showers as the rest of the rain clears. By the afternoon, the rain will wrap up. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s in the morning and with windy conditions it will feel like the 20s. Afternoon highs will only warm into the mid-40s. The weekend is looking cool and mostly clear with temperatures in the 50s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location.

