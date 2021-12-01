46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wednesday AM Forecast: December begins with sunny skies

2 hours 9 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, December 01 2021 Dec 1, 2021 December 01, 2021 5:40 AM December 01, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo

December is starting with sunny skies and warm temperatures.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are starting off December with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s with mostly clear skies this afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will be a bit warmer with lows near 50 degrees.

Up Next: Thursday and Friday will be a touch warmer with morning temperatures in the mid-50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Enjoy the sunshine now! This weekend is looking cloudy and rainy. There is a series of boundaries expected to move through the area between Sunday and Wednesday next week. Each one will bring a unique chance for rain. Just a few showers will be around during the day on Saturday and Sunday, neither day will be a total washout. A stronger front is expected to move in early next week bringing scattered showers. Predicted rainfall totals are less than 1 inch for the next 7 days. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.  

Trending News

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days