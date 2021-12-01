Wednesday AM Forecast: December begins with sunny skies

December is starting with sunny skies and warm temperatures.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are starting off December with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s with mostly clear skies this afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will be a bit warmer with lows near 50 degrees.

Up Next: Thursday and Friday will be a touch warmer with morning temperatures in the mid-50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Enjoy the sunshine now! This weekend is looking cloudy and rainy. There is a series of boundaries expected to move through the area between Sunday and Wednesday next week. Each one will bring a unique chance for rain. Just a few showers will be around during the day on Saturday and Sunday, neither day will be a total washout. A stronger front is expected to move in early next week bringing scattered showers. Predicted rainfall totals are less than 1 inch for the next 7 days. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

