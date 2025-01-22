Wednesday AM Forecast: Dangerous cold and hazardous roadway conditions continue

FREEZING FOG: A very rare weather phenomenon for south Louisiana may occur in patchy areas early Wednesday morning. Freezing fog occurs when fog that develops freezes to surrounding surfaces due to sub-freezing air temperatures. This could result in an additional coating of ice on top of the already treacherous roads and is just another reason why staying off the roads is a good idea today.

An *EXTREME COLD WARNING* is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday for dangerously cold wind chills and temperatures as low as 5 degrees. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. An extended period of freezing temperatures could cause ruptured water pipes.

As a reminder, starting this season, NWS has changed the cold weather alerts. You will receive different messages to highlight impacts than during previous winters. Review those changes HERE.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and unfrozen water.

Today & Tonight: Although the snow has stopped falling, many impacts remain. Snow and slush on roadways overnight is now frozen and resulting in extremely slick roadway conditions. It is advised to avoid driving again today and Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary. Along with the icy roadways, temperatures are even colder thanks to the snowpack. Thermometers early Wednesday are recording temperatures in the single digits around the Capital Area with wind chills even colder. Throughout the day, sunny skies will try to warm conditions, although a cold afternoon high near 35° is expected in Baton Rouge. Overnight, temperatures will again tumble, into the upper teens. This will again allow any snow/slush on surfaces to quickly refreeze.

Up Next: Although overnight lows will remain below freezing the next several nights, afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s will help speed up the thawing process. The second half of the week will feature plenty of sunshine as well. By Sunday, clouds will thicken setting the stage for another storm system early next week. This one will be all liquid—a period of rain for the Capital Area.

