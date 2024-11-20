Wednesday AM Forecast: Chilly conditions return to the Capital Area

Grab your extra layers! The cooler air arrives today, sending morning temperatures near the forty degree mark the next several days.

Today & Tonight: A push of much cooler air will move into the Capital Area behind a cold front today. As it does, conditions will be breezy at times with NW winds between 10-20 mph. Wednesday morning will start off cool with lows in the middle 50s and the afternoon will be very seasonable with a high in Baton Rouge near 69°. Sunshine will dominate all day. The clear conditions and cooler air will drop lows overnight into "chilly" territory, a.k.a. the lower 40s.

Up Next: Chilly mornings in the 40s and mild afternoons in the 60s will be the trend as we head towards the weekend. On Friday, a reinforcing front will sweep through, keeping temperatures very similar, if not cooler on Saturday morning. It would not be surprising if on any morning over the next few days, neighborhoods outside of the Capital City have lows slip into the upper-30s for the first time this season. Make sure to throw on an extra layer or two before you head out the door in the coming days. With the seasonable conditions, sunshine and dry air will stick around. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will begin to return as the weekend concludes, but these will not produce any rain.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Emma Kate C.

