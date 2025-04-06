Fatal crash shuts down Interstate 110 on Sunday

BATON ROUGE - One person died in a wreck along Southbound Interstate 110 on Sunday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a vehicle went off the roadway around 4:30 p.m. and traffic homicide detectives were called out.

Traffic in the area was restricted until a tow truck could pull the vehicle out. That process was finished around 6:45 p.m. and the road was reopened.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.