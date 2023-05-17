Wednesday AM Forecast: A cold front will bring some changes to the forecast

Two cold fronts will move through over the next few days, but we will not see much relief from the heat.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The pattern is finally changing. This morning we are waking up warm and humid again, but by this afternoon a weak cold front will push through the area. The cold front will not give us much relief from the heat, but once the PM showers wrap up today, you will stay mostly dry heading into the weekend. With scattered showers expected today, daytime highs will top out in the mid-80s, and our 90° streak will finally break. Overnight skies will clear out and there will be plenty of sunshine to start your Thursday.

Up Next: A The changes you have been waiting all week for will finally settle in. Waking up Thursday morning to the mid-60s. Skies will stay mostly clear throughout the day, but by the afternoon less than 10% will catch a brief PM shower. The cold front will not bring you much relief from the heat, by Friday you will see the 90s back in the forecast. Showers are expected to return on Saturday as another weak cold front moves through. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.