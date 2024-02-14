Wednesday AM Forecast: A beautiful day for any Valentine's plans

Love and sunshine are in the air this Valentines Day! More clouds move in tomorrow and rain showers will be around southern Louisiana beginning Friday afternoon.

Today & Tonight: The coldest temperatures of the week kick off Valentines day. Wear layers once again today as temperatures reside in the upper 30's this morning and will warm near 69° this afternoon in the Capital City. We will have plenty of sunshine again today with a few higher clouds before thicker cloud cover moves in overnight. Temperatures early Thursday, while still chilly, will be around 5-10° warmer than today's.

Up Next: Thursday afternoon will see the warmest temperatures of the week, reaching back into the 70s across southern Louisiana despite the additional cloud cover. Our next rainmaker will arrive on Friday bringing scattered light to moderate showers throughout the day, with the most coverage of rain occurring overnight. Rain could put a damper on Friday plans, including LSU Baseball's opening day game, but there is no threat for heavy rain or thunderstorm activity with this system so overall danger risk remains low.

Saturday could see lingering showers around the Capital Area, especially before noon, until a cold front moves across the state. The cold front will clear skies from NW to SE and will bring a much cooler punch of dry air and breezy winds with it resulting in a chilly Saturday around the state. Sunday and Monday morning will see temperatures in the 30s, placing most back into frost territory, but afternoon temperatures each day will be in the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

– Emma Kate Cowan

