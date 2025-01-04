Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ's top stories of 2024 include Hurricane Francine coverage, Loranger tragedy, Edwards' election
BATON ROUGE—As 2025 begins, WBRZ looked back at the last year of news coverage to determine the top stories of 2024.
The highest-trafficked stories on WBRZ.com were wide-ranging, including unprecedented tragedies in Tangipahoa Parish, the selection of a new leader in East Baton Rouge Parish and a devastating hurricane.
WBRZ's top 10 stories reflect the stories with the most clicks. Here's the list:
1. WBRZ's Storm Station coverage of Hurricane Francine.
2. Kidnapped girl dead; sibling found with suspect in Mississippi after mom is killed in Loranger.
3. Sheriff said missing 10-year-old boy was hiding under house during multi-agency search Monday.
4. Body recovered in Mississippi believed to be missing Southern University student had multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says.
5. LSU dance team take home National Championship for viral hip hop routine.
6. Baton Rouge community educator killed in shooting while driving along Airline Highway.
7. Warrant issued for Baton Rouge rapper Boosie in Texas.
8. Istrouma High football coach Sid Edwards defeats incumbent Sharon Weston Broome for mayor-president.
9. School closures and other coverage amid January's severe freezing weather.
10. D.R Horton facing heat after announcing HOA fees will soon be raised to $700 a year.
