List of school closures amid severe freezing weather

This is a list of schools canceling classes amid the severe weather and hard freeze anticipated for Tuesday. This article will be updated as more schools announce their decisions. Unless otherwise specified, these closures only affect school for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Ascension Parish Schools

Baker Schools (virtual)

BRCC

The Brighton School

Central Community School System

Central Private School

Dalton Elementary School

Diocese of Baton Rouge

Dunham School

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools

East Feliciana Parish Schools

Episcopal School of Baton Rouge

Great Hearts Harveston

GEO Schools

Holy Family School

Hosanna Christian Academy

Iberville Parish Schools (Tuesday and Wednesday)

IDEA Public Schools

Impact Charter School

Inspire Charter Academy

Lanier Elementary School

Livingston Parish Schools

Louisiana Christian University

Louisiana School for the Deaf/Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired

LSU

McKanstry Preparatory School

Pointe Coupee Schools

Silliman Institute

South Baton Rouge Charter

Southeastern Louisiana University

Southern University

Trinity Episcopal Day School

West Baton Rouge Schools

West Feliciana Parish Schools

Zachary Schools

Zion City School