Latest Weather Blog
List of school closures amid severe freezing weather
This is a list of schools canceling classes amid the severe weather and hard freeze anticipated for Tuesday. This article will be updated as more schools announce their decisions. Unless otherwise specified, these closures only affect school for Tuesday, Jan. 16.
Ascension Parish Schools
Baker Schools (virtual)
BRCC
The Brighton School
Central Community School System
Central Private School
Dalton Elementary School
Diocese of Baton Rouge
Dunham School
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools
East Feliciana Parish Schools
Episcopal School of Baton Rouge
Great Hearts Harveston
GEO Schools
Holy Family School
Hosanna Christian Academy
Iberville Parish Schools (Tuesday and Wednesday)
IDEA Public Schools
Impact Charter School
Inspire Charter Academy
Lanier Elementary School
Livingston Parish Schools
Louisiana Christian University
Louisiana School for the Deaf/Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired
LSU
McKanstry Preparatory School
Pointe Coupee Schools
Silliman Institute
South Baton Rouge Charter
Southeastern Louisiana University
Southern University
Trinity Episcopal Day School
West Baton Rouge Schools
West Feliciana Parish Schools
Zachary Schools
Zion City School
