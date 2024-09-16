Baton Rouge community educator killed in shooting while driving along Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge community educator died Sunday night after she was shot while driving along Airline Highway.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Teressa Calligan was driving when she was shot multiple times, causing her to lose control of her vehicle and run into a sheriff's office vehicle. Calligan was pronounced dead at the scene and two deputies were taken to a hospital.

Calligan was the Dean of Coding for the Futures Fund division of the Walls Project and worked to provide teens with tech-based programming skills. Calligan also worked for Entergy as a cybersecurity specialist.

Calligan is a relative of Niles Haymer, a Baton Rouge City Court Judge candidate. Haymer posted a picture of Calligan taken about an hour before she was shot on his Facebook.

"Last night's senseless violence in Baton Rouge claimed the life of Teressa Calligan, my wife's cousin, business partner, and our friend," Haymer said on Facebook. "These shootings are happening too often and have become too normalized in Baton Rouge. This is too painful."

During the month of August, there were multiple shootings — including five that happened on an interstate.

BRPD said someone pulled up alongside Calligan's vehicle and opened fire. As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made.