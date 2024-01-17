30°
LSU dance team take home National Championship for viral hip hop routine
BATON ROUGE - LSU can add another prestigious national championship award to its ever-growing collection after this past weekend.
The university dance team, LSU's Tiger Girls, placed first nationally at the UDA College Nationals for their routine set to Smooth Criminal.
Watch the routine below:
