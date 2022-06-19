82°
WBRZ's Ashley Fruge and husband Jordan welcome their first baby just days before Father's Day

Leo Daniel Millet arrived early Friday morning at 3:12 am at Woman’s Hospital a month before his due date.

At 5 pounds 13 ounces and 19 inches long, he’s keeping up with the full term babies, spending no time in the NICU.

Mom and baby are doing well enough to go home Sunday.

“We are so in love with our little boy, and are blessed to be able to take him home on Father’s Day. Jordan’s a natural! Leo is healthy and we couldn’t be more proud.“ Ashley exclaimed.

Ashley’s family welcomes the baby while coping with the death of their beloved matriarch Vivian “Granny” Solares, who passed away days before Leo’s arrival.

“It’s hard to comprehend the past few days, our boy gives us peace while we mourn the loss.”

