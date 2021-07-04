Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ helps raise more than $56,000 for injured and fallen first responders
BATON ROUGE - Capital area police officers, firefighters and other first responders gathered in the WBRZ studio Sunday to help raise thousands of dollars for comrades injured or killed in the line of duty.
WBRZ Channel 2 hosted the Unite for Our Heroes Telethon Sunday afternoon and raised $56,455 for first responders injured on duty and the families of those who have been killed.
Law enforcement leaders from across East Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes gathered for the broadcast which lasted more than an hour. Officers answered phones and accepted donations as calls poured in from across the region.
Several officials stopped by to support the cause, including Governor John Bel Edwards and several area sheriffs, police and fire officials.
The Telethon comes one year after the deadly attack on Airline Highway which claimed the lives of three local law enforcement officers.
While the telethon may be over, you can still donate at any local Whitney or Hancock bank, or donate online by clicking HERE.
Several agencies were represented at the telethon, including:
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Baton Rouge Police
Louisiana State Police
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office
West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office
Baton Rouge EMS
Louisiana State Fire Marshal
East Baton Rouge Fire Department
