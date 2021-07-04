WBRZ helps raise more than $56,000 for injured and fallen first responders

BATON ROUGE - Capital area police officers, firefighters and other first responders gathered in the WBRZ studio Sunday to help raise thousands of dollars for comrades injured or killed in the line of duty.

WBRZ Channel 2 hosted the Unite for Our Heroes Telethon Sunday afternoon and raised $56,455 for first responders injured on duty and the families of those who have been killed.

Law enforcement leaders from across East Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes gathered for the broadcast which lasted more than an hour. Officers answered phones and accepted donations as calls poured in from across the region.

Several officials stopped by to support the cause, including Governor John Bel Edwards and several area sheriffs, police and fire officials.

The Telethon comes one year after the deadly attack on Airline Highway which claimed the lives of three local law enforcement officers.

While the telethon may be over, you can still donate at any local Whitney or Hancock bank, or donate online by clicking HERE.

Several agencies were represented at the telethon, including:

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

Baton Rouge Police

Louisiana State Police

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office

St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office

Baton Rouge EMS

Louisiana State Fire Marshal

East Baton Rouge Fire Department