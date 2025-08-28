WBRZ FLASHBACK: The Shrimp and Petroleum Festival's history with six major hurricanes

MORGAN CITY — This week in WBRZ history, six different hurricanes made landfall, putting Morgan City's Shrimp and Petroleum Festival at risk each year.

One particularly devastating storm that struck Morgan City — Hurricane Andrew — made landfall on Aug. 26, 1992. This was one week before the 57th festival.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered, making Morgan City into a ghost town and causing the festival to be canceled for the first time in its history.

When the storm made landfall, winds were gusting at more than 120 mph, causing damage to nearly every building in town.

Six years after Andrew, Earl struck the Louisiana coast in 1998, but Morgan City still went on with the festival.

The festival was never canceled again, but in 2005 and 2008, it was postponed when Katrina and Gustav made landfall, respectively.

