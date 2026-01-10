62°
I-12 Eastbound reopens near South Satsuma Road after closing due to 18-wheeler crash
LIVINGSTON — I-12 Eastbound has been reopened near the South Satsuma Road exit after closing this morning following an 18-wheeler crash, according to the Walker Police Department.
Emergency responders said the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. when the 18-wheeler rolled into the median, leaving the vehicle overturned on the left side of the road.
According to responders, there were no reported injuries.
