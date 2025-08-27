75°
Sunday Journal: Commemorating Katrina's 20th anniversary with a visit to the Flooded House Museum
NEW ORLEANS— This week on Sunday Journal, take a trip with John Pastorek down to New Orleans, where the shadow of Hurricane Katrina still lingers 20 years later.
JP visited the Flooded House Museum and spoke to Sandy Rosenthal, the woman who founded levees.org to tell the stories of when the levees broke.
Her book, "Words Whispered in Water: Why the Levees Broke in Hurricane Katrina," along with the museum, which she founded in 2019, captures a moment frozen in time.
