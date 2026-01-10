62°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office issues warning due to high water on Hood Road
DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office issued an alert warning drivers to avoid Hood Road due to high water levels.
According to deputies, there is high water at both bridges on the road.
Drivers attempting to avoid the interstate due to the closure near Walker may find their GPS attempting to take them down the road. The public should use caution while traveling through the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Protestors gather in Baton Rouge in response to fatal ICE shooting in...
-
I-12 Eastbound reopens near South Satsuma Road after closing due to 18-wheeler...
-
Franklin man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle, attempting to escape custody
-
Iberville deputies: Man arrested after theft of boats, firearms, generator
-
BRPD investigates two separate Friday night shootings with a third occurring early...