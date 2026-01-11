Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman, injuring two others in Port Allen casino parking lot

PORT ALLEN — A man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly shot a woman and injured two others after an altercation in the parking lot of a Port Allen casino, authorities say.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Jalen Ferguson, 22, was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in the leg around 10 p.m. Friday. Bullet fragments struck two other victims during the altercation.

Investigators say two women went to a Port Allen residence to confront Ferguson. As they arrived, Ferguson and another woman were leaving the residence. The two women reportedly followed Ferguson to Emerald Palace Casino, where they confronted him in the parking lot.

During the altercation, officials say Ferguson was pepper-sprayed, and soon after, he took out his gun and shot one of the women in the leg.

When deputies arrived, they noticed Ferguson driving away from the scene. Deputies stopped the vehicle, and Ferguson was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on two counts of aggravated second-degree battery.

All injuries were non-life-threatening, and two of the victims were transported to a local hospital.

This remains an active investigation, and more arrests are possible.