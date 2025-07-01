Water running black or not at all in East Feliciana town

JACKSON - There are about 300 customers in East Feliciana Parish that have been dealing with water problems for nearly a week. The water has been coming out of the tap black, other times there's no water at all.

The East Feliciana Rural Water System tells 2 On Your Side it's working to fix the problem. Betty McKowen says she's concerned about the lack of urgency her family has experienced after being told multiple times it would clear up within a couple of hours and it didn't happen.

"The longer it ran the darker it got, turned black," said McKowen.

On Wednesday morning, McKowen stands on her patio with a hose and a glass jar. As she sprays water into the jar from the hose, it looks more like black coffee than clear water.

"So you tell me if this is safe or not," she said. "That's how our bathtub and the sink looks like."

The household in Jackson, Louisiana has been dealing with water issue since Thanksgiving. Monday and Tuesday, McKowen says she turned the faucet on and found that instead of running water, it was blowing air.

"It just quit running," she said.

Thanksgiving was spent elsewhere, because as you can imagine there are things McKowen can't do at home, including cooking, taking a bath, and washing dishes.

The water starting running like black coffee again Wednesday morning.

The East Feliciana Rural Water System says there's a problem with the air compressor and it's causing there to be too much air in the system. A crew was working to fix the issue Wednesday morning. There has been no boil advisory because the water system says the pressure never dropped.

McKowen is positive she wouldn't use the water coming from her tap.

"You tell me if it's okay if you would drink this," she said.

In February, the same water system experienced a brown water incident. WBRZ offered the president of the water system, Richard King a sip. He declined.

McKowen is running the water at her house until it flushes clean and hopes this is the last time she'll be dealing with brown water.

The water system says the water is expected to clear up by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.