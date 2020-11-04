WATCH: Sharon Weston Broome, Steve Carter discuss Election Day results

BATON ROUGE - Election Day may have reached its conclusion, but the next Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge Parish has yet to be decided, and each candidate is urging voters to support their vision ahead of a runoff election, which will be held on December 5.

Sharon Weston Broome earned 48% of Parish votes. She needed 50% and one vote to win outright. Her opponent, former lawmaker Steve Carter was supported by 20% of voters.

Wednesday their new campaigns begin. Carter says he is going to focus on funding to get his message out; the city-parish is at a crossroads and needs some change.

"We have a lot of problems and if you're trying to attract a business to come here and you leave the airport and see the litter in the grass, and the first thing you hear when you turn the TV on is another murder. We have to correct those things in order to be proud of our city," said Carter.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will be focusing on her accomplishments over the past four years including the creation of MOVEBR and her work on police reform.

"This is a critical moment in our city, in our nation and citizens want to see us work together to unify around shared goals and I always have an open door policy, I'm accessible, I'm available and I would love to bring everyone in so we can talk about our mutual goals that we have for our city and parish to move forward," said Mayor Broome.

The runoff election is on December 5. Voter turnout is expected to be significantly less compared to the general election due to the absence of a presidential election.

As shown in the video below, Broome and Carter appeared on Channel 2's morning show, 2une In, around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning for separate Post Election Day interviews.