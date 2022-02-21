79°
WATCH: Reckless driver does donuts on I-10, halts traffic
NEW ORLEANS - A driver doing donuts on I-10 brought traffic to a complete stop on the interstate Friday.
The stunt was caught on video near the Louisa Street split in New Orleans. A witness told WWL-TV a green vehicle with black stripes started doing donuts on the shoulder of the interstate and then took over the entire highway when traffic came to a halt.
The vehicle spun in circles for about a minute before finally driving off.
Police have not said whether they're looking for the driver or if that person is facing charges.
