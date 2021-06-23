WATCH: Man on hoverboard stuns crowds in Times Square

NEW YORK CITY - New York City dwellers who daily trek their way through the Big Apple's streets are known for their ability to maintain their cool while passing a series of fairly unusual sightings across the city.

But over the weekend, New Yorkers and visitors alike were shocked to see a man flying around on a hoverboard in Times Square.

The man, wearing a helmet that disguised his face and perched on a drone-like craft, floated above a number of amused pedestrians who couldn't help but be reminded of a certain fictional hoverboard-riding villain in the iconic Spider-Man series.

But the man aboard the craft was a far cry from Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's Green Goblin character.

According to the DailyMail, YouTuber Hunter Kowald is likely the mysterious man on the hoverboard.

Kowald posted a video to his YouTube channel showing him hovering in Times Square.

The video shows him drifting about a dozen feet above the ground in a drone-like craft that appears to be powered by eight separate propellers.

Kowald describes himself as an engineer specializing in research and development, complex problem solving, mechanical/electrical 3D design, theoretical mathematics and product development.

According to DailyMail, he is also the creator of the SkySurfer Hoverboard Aircraft, and has several times recorded videos of himself flying on the device.