Watch: LSU Tigers get together for team photo in Omaha

By: WBRZ Staff

OMAHA, Neb. - The Tigers have landed in Omaha for the College World Series, and the team commemorated their trip Thursday with a team photo outside Charles Schwab Field.

Take a look.

LSU is set to take on Tennessee in their first game of the series at 6 p.m. Saturday.

