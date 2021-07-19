WATCH: Firefighters rescue dog who spent days trapped in concrete wall

CINCINNATI - A dog was found trapped inside of a concrete wall five days after her family reported her missing.

The Cincinnati Fire Department shared video of the rescue, which involved sawing through the concrete wall of a garage so that firefighters could reach the pup. The department said it was first called to the property after someone reported the pet, named Gertie, had gotten stuck.

It took about 10 minutes for crews to break into the wall using sledgehammers and power saws.

According to News 5 in Cleveland, the garage where they found Gertie was only one street over from her family's home. The fire department believes she spent days stuck in the wall.

Gertie was safely pulled from the wall and immediately reunited with her family.