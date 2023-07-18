78°
WATCH: Dash cam catches terrifying moment when tree fell through powerline, onto vehicle during Sunday storm

By: Logan Cullop

COVINGTON - A driver is lucky to be alive after a tree fell through a powerline and onto their vehicle during Sunday's afternoon thunderstorms. 

Driver Andy Daray shared terrifying video from the dash camera of his brand-new 4Runner. Footage shows a tree falling, hitting a power line and then dropping down on the hood of the car. 

Daray said when police showed up to the accident they immediately called for an ambulance, thinking someone was dead or seriously hurt. Daray said he walked away uninjured. 

The accident happened just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, during a large band of thunderstorms in the area, along Lowe Davis Road in Covington. 

