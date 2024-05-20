86°
Latest Weather Blog
Police searching for two men who broke into car, used owner's credit cards
BATON ROUGE — Police are searching for two people who broke into a car and stole a wallet on March Street near City Park.
Baton Rouge Police said that the men burglarized the vehicle on May 1. They then used stolen credit cards from the theft victim's wallet to make unlawful purchases, police said.
Trending News
The men were each seen in surveillance footage wearing black hoodies. One was wearing a Hollister hoodie, while the other wore a Grambling State University football hoodie.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge recusal request denied in case involving Metro Councilman
-
BRFD: Sunday morning fire at South Harrells Ferry Road storage unit complex...
-
Closure set Monday at I-10/I-12 split
-
LSU softball advances to Super Regionals
-
Iran's president, foreign minister and others found dead at helicopter crash site