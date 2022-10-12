79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Watch: Crews douse raging vehicle fire on Twin Span Bridge

2 hours 8 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, October 12 2022 Oct 12, 2022 October 12, 2022 8:30 AM October 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Multiple fire crews worked to put out a vehicle fire at the foot of the Twin Span Bridge on Highway 11 Tuesday night. 

The St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 and the New Orleans Fire Department worked the fire together.

The fire departments did not make it immediately clear whether anyone was hurt in the fire. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days