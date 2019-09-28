WATCH: Cowboys fans invade New Orleans ahead of Sunday night showdown with Saints

NEW ORLEANS - If you're in New Orleans this weekend, odds are you'll run into a horde of Dallas Cowboys fans at some point.

The visitors from were out in full force early Saturday, throwing a parade along Bourbon Street.

The 3-0 Cowboys will take on the Drew Brees-less Saints at 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Some reports suggest the make-up of the crowd inside the Superdome Sunday night could be an even 50/50 split between Saints and Cowboys fans.