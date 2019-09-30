76°
WANTED: Man accused of stealing pressure washer from Walmart
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish are looking for a man who stole from an area store.
The incident happened on February 15 at a Walmart in Prairieville around 7 p.m. Deputies say the suspect walked out with two GPS drones and a 3200 PSI Electric Pressure Washer.
Anyone who may have information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.
