WANTED: Man accused of stealing pressure washer from Walmart

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish are looking for a man who stole from an area store.

The incident happened on February 15 at a Walmart in Prairieville around 7 p.m. Deputies say the suspect walked out with two GPS drones and a 3200 PSI Electric Pressure Washer.

Anyone who may have information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.