Wait for mobile betting is nearly over in sportsman's paradise; Wagering operators to go live, accept bets come Friday

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns has announced that eligible sports wagering operators will be approved to accept mobile bets as early as 8 a.m. Friday.

The remaining mobile sports wagering operators are in the process of meeting statutory and regulatory requirements and will be approved once those requirements are met.

Official, legal sports betting officially debuted in the state of Louisiana in October of 2021. Caesars Sportsbook, which opened in Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City, said that starting Friday, the the company's app will give Louisianians, or anyone who visits the state, the option to bet wherever they choose with all the benefits of its loyalty program.

“This is an opportunity we’ve been working toward for a long time," Co-President of Caesars Digital, Eric Hession said. "We’ve seen tremendous interest in legal sports betting since the opening of our Caesars Sportsbooks at Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City. Come Friday, through the app, we’ll be able to offer even more opportunities to experience the thrill of sports wagering."