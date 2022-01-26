Latest Weather Blog
Wait for mobile betting is nearly over in sportsman's paradise; Wagering operators to go live, accept bets come Friday
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns has announced that eligible sports wagering operators will be approved to accept mobile bets as early as 8 a.m. Friday.
The remaining mobile sports wagering operators are in the process of meeting statutory and regulatory requirements and will be approved once those requirements are met.
Official, legal sports betting officially debuted in the state of Louisiana in October of 2021. Caesars Sportsbook, which opened in Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City, said that starting Friday, the the company's app will give Louisianians, or anyone who visits the state, the option to bet wherever they choose with all the benefits of its loyalty program.
“This is an opportunity we’ve been working toward for a long time," Co-President of Caesars Digital, Eric Hession said. "We’ve seen tremendous interest in legal sports betting since the opening of our Caesars Sportsbooks at Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City. Come Friday, through the app, we’ll be able to offer even more opportunities to experience the thrill of sports wagering."
Mobile sports betting will be a full go starting Friday at 8 am. Just in time for the NFL conference title games. Stay tuned for my Best Bet$ to prepare you for the weekend! @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/ytOmSdEN6u— Corey Rholdon (@Corey_RholdonTV) January 26, 2022
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
As Payton steps aside, winningest Saints coach reflects on 2006, post-Katrina season
-
'Excessive and unreasonable': Investigators want prosecutors to review booking room brawl
-
Truck drivers younger than 21 required to complete apprenticeship program before taking...
-
Mayor's office teaming up with state, federal partners to stop violence
-
Governor's budget proposal includes $500M for new Mississippi River bridge, pay raises...