Governor Jeff Landry signs 4 insurance-related bills in hopes of lowering homeowner insurance

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry said the four bills he signed today are in efforts to get the state out of an insurance crisis, which has caused homeowners insurance rates to skyrocket.

State Insurance Commissioner, Tim Temple, was in attendance at the signing in support of the bills.

"Our hope is that this package of bills will start to create more balance in the law and in the market so that we can drive the cost of property insurance down and m ore affordable for our citizens," Landry said.

While officials say they're excited for the changes, some have voiced their concerns, such as members of Housing Louisiana.

"We're very disappointed in what the Insurance Commissioner and the Governor chose to highlight today as a victory. We could not disagree with them more," Andreanicia Morris with Housing Louisiana said.

SB295, by Heather Cloud, became effective immediately. The bill lists requirements and procedures for rate filing and requires that every insurer file all rates and supplementary rate information to the commissioner to be approved.

"Everyday families are facing financial stresses. Many people are choosing to go un-insured. Many businesses are leaving the state and so we've got to continue to push change and it's hard and it's difficult," Temple said.

SB323, by Senator Kirk Talbot, will go into effect July 1st. It penalizes insurers who do not transmit claim payments within a certain time period after a catastrophic loss.

HB611, by Representative Gabe Firment, also known as the three-year-rule, will allow insurers to increase policy deductibles for policies that have been in effect and renewed for more than three years.

Lastly, HB120, by Representative Matthew Willard, repeals the termination date for the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program, which provides grants of up to $10,000 to residents with insurable property and a homestead exemption to upgrade their roofs to standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.

"A lot of these bills aren't popular but they bring Louisiana back in line to the mainstream," Temple said.

But, Morris says some language in the bills will end up hurting consumers.

"We're very concerned about the impact these bills are gonna have on foreclosures on evictions. It's a recipe for disaster," Morris said.

Louisiana currently has the second-highest insurance rate in the country.

To read each bill see here:

Senate Bill 295

Senate Bill 323

House Bill 611

House Bill 120