Voters will decide fate of contentious proposed Livingston Parish tax tonight

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A new 1% sales tax that would give parish school faculty a raise was on the ballot Saturday.

The proposed sales tax would put a one-cent tax on every dollar spent in the parish, excluding groceries, gas, and prescriptions.

"We're losing our educators to our surrounding districts," said Livingston Parish School System Superintendent Joe Murphy. "We have six districts around us, and we rank absolutely sixth in pay.

"I lost 12 teachers to Tangipahoa Parish this year. Twelve. I've lost multiple teachers to Ascension. I've lost my teacher of the year to Central in Zachary," Murphy said.

The proposed tax was certainly divisive—signs all around the parish urged voters to vote 'no' on the Mar. 25 ballot.

This story will be updated as results roll in.

Updated results as compiled by the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office can be found here.