Village of Killian provides update: 'We don't know what the source is or what is in the water'

Wednesday, April 24 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

KILLIAN - Officials provided a brief update on the water situation in Killian Wednesday morning. 

This comes after a state of emergency was declared for the village due to the lack of clean water.

The situation began Sunday night, officials said, after brown water was found on the west side of the village. Flushing lines did not seem to help. Initially a boil advisory was issued for 40 homes, but the problem spread throughout the town. 

The mayor of Killian, Ronald Sharp, and the Livingston Parish president, Randy Delatte, will meet with Governor Jeff Landry this morning. 

"As of right now we simply don't know what the source is or what is in the water," officials said. 

There are pallets of water at the Killian town hall with more coming. Officials said to "come by town hall and someone will help you out."

