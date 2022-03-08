56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
VIDEO: Suspect led police on early-morning chase down Perkins Road

Tuesday, March 08 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police pursued a suspect down Perkins Road early Tuesday morning, eventually coming to a stop at Perkins Rowe.

Witnesses said the chase started in the area of the I-10 overpass and ended around 6 a.m. at the shopping center near the intersection of Perkins and Bluebonnet. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver is now in custody.

Video showed the suspect going around vehicles stopped at an intersection and speeding through a red light.

Police said the chase stemmed from an earlier hit and run. 

This is a developing story. 

