Video shows teen's scary encounter with Denham Springs gunman just minutes before shootout

DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman is telling WBRZ about her chilling run-in with a man who shot a police officer in Denham Springs Thursday afternoon.

Charley Scott, a high school senior, told 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss that she was leaving the shopping center along South Range Avenue when she had what she described as road rage encounter with the driver, who was in a gold-colored Jeep SUV. She said the vehicle followed her home, harassing her by brake-checking her vehicle and cutting her off.

Video shared with WBRZ shows the SUV pulling into the driveway behind Scott. The vehicle backs away and drives off as the teen closes her garage door.

"I opened up my garage and I pulled in and I saw him pull in all the way up to there," said Scott, motioning to a spot in front of her home. "By the time I checked the side door he was already gone."

Scott said she was shocked to see reports just 15 minutes later on the Denham Springs shooting, as well as pictures showing the suspect - 30-year-old Justin Roberts - driving that same vehicle.

"I was like, 'that's the exact same Jeep that was in my driveway.'"

Police say Roberts shot at officers who were responding to a disturbance in the parking lot and drove off, leaving Denham Springs Officer Shawn Kelly with life-threatening injuries.

A Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy caught up with Roberts' vehicle and got him to stop near Eugene Street and US 190. Roberts reportedly got out of his SUV with a gun, and the deputy fatally shot him.

Scott said the encounter will serve as a reminder to always watch her back.

"It's a good thing that I learned this lesson... that if I feel like someone is following me and acting weird like that, to not go home, call 911."