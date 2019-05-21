VIDEO: Boater smashes into other boats on Tickfaw River, flees scene

LIVINGSTON PARISH – A Livingston man is searching for the boater who crashed into his jet ski on the Tickfaw River, then fled the scene.

On Saturday, Blake Welda tied up his jet ski near the boat dock, and went into a nearby restaurant to wait for a friend. When he came out he found a huge hole, scratches and dents on his newly purchased property.

“I didn't see it at all. I don't know how I missed it,” says Welda. “They walked right by me and everything.”

Security footage from the restaurant shows a man driving his boat into the water, then losing control. The boater then hit another boat, and flies over Welda's jet ski smashing it into the doc. The boat driver then took off down the river with his friends.

“Who hits somebody else’s property, damages it and rolls off without saying anything at all. That’s just not right,” says Welda.

Welda doesn't know how much the damage will cost. He’s hoping someone does the right thing and comes forward before taking that next step.

“You go to work, get off and you want to have fun. You don't want to be fixing your jet ski because some knuckle head ran into it and jacked it up,” he said.

Welda contacted Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, who would be spearheading the investigation. However, he was told it would be hard to investigate without knowing who the boat driver is.

WBRZ reached out to the department for comment, but has not heard back.