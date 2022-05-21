Victim's family frustrated by three-year delay in latest sex crime accusation involving Tiki Tubing owners

DENHAM SPRINGS - A victim's family is overcome with relief now that Patricia Fore is facing sex crime charges three years after she abused their daughter.

“It did go further than touching. She raped her,” the victim’s mother said.

Fore was arrested for sexual battery Friday morning just four days after her husband, John Fore, was arrested for sexual battery. In fact, authorities say it was John's arrest that led to Patricia's.

Sheriff Jason Ard released this statement to WBRZ:

“Today, Patricia Fore was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for Sexual Battery. She is the wife of John Fore, who was also arrested this week for Sexual Battery. The charges against the two stem from two separate complaints. The complaint against John Fore was reported this month. The complaint against Patricia Fore stems from a 2019 report.

Following John Fore’s arrest, the 2019 case was brought to my attention. On review of that case, I realized that the case had not been pursued as diligently as it should have been. The family of the victim has been made aware of this action.

After the recent arrest of John Fore and a review of the previous 2019 case file, LPSO is conducting additional interviews this week and is actively pursuing the investigation of Patricia Fore. All evidence will be gathered and no matter who you are, if you commit a crime, you will face the punishment. While I am personally reviewing the case following the 2019 report, my total focus is on the victim receiving justice.

This continues to be an ongoing but sensitive investigation. No more details can be released at this time.

There are concerns that there may be more victims that have not come forward. If there are, I am asking you to please contact us at 225-686-2241 x1."

"The last time I talked to them, they just had nothing to say to me, and that was the response that I got every time that I called for at least a year," the mother said.

She says the crime happened in 2019.

“This is something that has weighed on us for three years. They never said there wasn't enough evidence. They just said that they wanted more evidence,” she explained.

And the family was also told investigators were waiting for something else.

“They said there was a surveillance system they hadn't been able to get into for years, but they suddenly got into this week,” she said.

Frustrations have been mounting with each year's passing with no signs of progress.

“One of the worst things that a parent can go through to know that you weren't able to protect your baby from something you know is going to affect them for the rest of their life,” the mother said.

But now that Patricia has been arrested, the victim's family is ready to move on.

“It was this overwhelming feeling of 'it's finally happening,' like the wheels are spinning. It's coming out. It's public now. Now that it's public, they can't deny it," the mother said. "They have to look back at our case. They have to admit that something is going on and do something about it now."

Both Patricia and John have since bonded out and await their court dates.