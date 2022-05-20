Latest Weather Blog
Days after husband's arrest, wife of Tiki Tubing owner also arrested on sex crimes charges
DENHAM SPRINGS – Days after the owner of Tiki Tubing was arrested on molestation charges, his wife was arrested in another sex crimes investigation, sources told WBRZ.
Patricia Dianne Fore was booked into jail Friday morning on sexual battery charges. According to arrest information, the crimes are related to “rubbing or touching.”
Bond appeared to be set at $25,000.
Sources said her husband, John Fore, accompanied her to the jail when she surrendered earlier Friday.
John Fore was released from jail on bond after being arrested Monday on sexual battery charges involving a juvenile. Fore is accused of inappropriately touching a teenage boy earlier in the month at his home.
Sources told WBRZ, Patricia Fore’s arrest is tied to a separate investigation.
Also this month, Tiki Tubing and Fore were sued over the death of an LSU baseball player’s father on the Amite River.
