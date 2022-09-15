Victim fighting to get back stolen car after it ended up in towing yard

BATON ROUGE - Roy Johnson needs his car back. He's on oxygen 24 hours a day and uses that vehicle to get to appointments and the grocery store.

Last month, he says his friend took his car to go pick up a prescription for him at the Walgreens on Government Street and South Acadian Thruway when she was carjacked.

She's fine, but that car went missing until Baton Rouge police contacted Johnson letting him know it was at LaRose Towing off Scenic Highway.

"And it would cost me $240 to get it out, and I told him I didn't have the money to get it out," Johnson said.

He can't afford to pay it, which is why he contacted 2 On Your Side.

Weeks ago, 2 On Your Side reported on a similar case. A man was carjacked, and his car would up at the same tow yard. The man received some help from a source through law enforcement.

Johnson is seeking the same help through the Crime Victims Reparations Fund. The fund helps innocent victims when they don't have the money to pay for the cost of crime.

Right now, it's Johnson's only option. He has filed an application and is waiting to hear back.