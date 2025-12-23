76°
St. Vincent de Paul serving free Christmas Day lunch

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul will be serving the community a hot meal on Christmas Day. 

Organizers say the annual tradition will start at 11:30 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. on Dec. 25.

The free event will take place at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place. 

